Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajkot Investment Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rajkot Investment Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 575.00% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Rajkot Investment Trust reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 575.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.270.04 575 0.350.21 67 OPM %40.74-75.00 -2.869.52 - PBDT0.190 0 0.100.05 100 PBT0.190 0 0.100.05 100 NP0.15-0.03 LP 0.060.02 200

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Rajkot Investment Trust standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Kinetic Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit rises 2404.17% in the December 2023 quarter

The Portrait master realme 12 Pro Series 5G launched by Aditya Gadhvi at Poojara Telecom in Rajkot

Lord's Mark Industries &amp; Unnat Bharat Take off E Smart Clinic Project Pan India with Inauguration of AIIMS Rajkot by PM Narendra Modi

Bohra Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the March 2024 quarter

PTC India Financial Services standalone net profit declines 61.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Dynacons Systems &amp; Solutions standalone net profit rises 17.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Continental Controls reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Filtron Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story