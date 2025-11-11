Rajkot Investment Trust standalone net profit declines 38.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 76.47% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Rajkot Investment Trust declined 38.46% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 76.47% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.040.1725.0047.060.080.130.080.130.080.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News