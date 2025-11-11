Lesha Industries standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 97.84% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Lesha Industries rose 125.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 97.84% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.104.6200.650.090.040.090.040.090.04

