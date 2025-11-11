BMW Ventures standalone net profit rises 12.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.18% to Rs 501.85 crore

Net profit of BMW Ventures rose 12.32% to Rs 7.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.18% to Rs 501.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 472.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.501.85472.653.984.2611.5110.909.969.757.116.33

