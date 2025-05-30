Elcid Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -17.48 crore

Net loss of Elcid Investments reported to Rs 19.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 15.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -17.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.94% to Rs 153.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 175.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.63% to Rs 211.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 233.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

-17.4823.12211.14233.63119.5797.1597.0798.59-19.6922.46207.15232.47-19.9622.23206.05231.59-19.5415.92153.00175.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News