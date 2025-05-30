Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit rises 27.92% in the March 2025 quarter

ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit rises 27.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales decline 6.61% to Rs 1744.40 crore

Net profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering rose 27.92% to Rs 91.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.61% to Rs 1744.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1867.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.93% to Rs 340.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 243.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.26% to Rs 6422.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6219.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1744.401867.96 -7 6422.286219.34 3 OPM %8.727.37 -9.028.01 - PBDT141.29130.62 8 579.44460.40 26 PBT129.72102.42 27 477.41354.16 35 NP91.2171.30 28 340.97243.67 40

