ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit rises 27.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.61% to Rs 1744.40 crore

Net profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering rose 27.92% to Rs 91.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.61% to Rs 1744.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1867.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.93% to Rs 340.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 243.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.26% to Rs 6422.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6219.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

