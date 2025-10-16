Rama Phosphates jumps about 11% in two days on strong Q2 numbers

Rama Phosphates rallied 1.65% to Rs 175.45, extending gains for the second straight session.

The stock has rallied 10.97% in two consecutive sessions following a strong set of numbers for the September quarter.

The company's net profit soared 461% year-on-year to Rs 17.28 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 3.08 crore in Q2 FY25, aided by higher fertilizer sales and better margins. Sequentially, profit grew 7.7% from Rs 16.04 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 17% YoY to Rs 245.66 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 209.46 crore a year earlier, and was up 29% sequentially from Rs 190.31 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 22.90 crore, up 326% YoY from Rs 5.37 crore in Q2 FY25 and 6.6% higher than Rs 21.47 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA stood at Rs 27.11 crore, a jump of 149% YoY from Rs 10.90 crore in Q2 FY25 and 0.6% higher than Rs 26.94 crore in Q1 FY26. The EBITDA margin expanded to 11.0% from 5.2% in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses increased 9% YoY to Rs 223.03 crore from Rs 204.44 crore, reflecting higher input and logistics costs. Employee benefit expenses were up 2% YoY at Rs 8.90 crore, while finance costs declined 36% to Rs 2.21 crore. Depreciation stood nearly flat at Rs 2 crore, and other expenses rose 25% to Rs 48.76 crore.