Rama Phosphates jumps about 11% in two days on strong Q2 numbers

Rama Phosphates rallied 1.65% to Rs 175.45, extending gains for the second straight session.The stock has rallied 10.97% in two consecutive sessions following a strong set of numbers for the September quarter.
The company's net profit soared 461% year-on-year to Rs 17.28 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 3.08 crore in Q2 FY25, aided by higher fertilizer sales and better margins. Sequentially, profit grew 7.7% from Rs 16.04 crore in Q1 FY26.
Revenue from operations rose 17% YoY to Rs 245.66 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 209.46 crore a year earlier, and was up 29% sequentially from Rs 190.31 crore in Q1 FY26.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 22.90 crore, up 326% YoY from Rs 5.37 crore in Q2 FY25 and 6.6% higher than Rs 21.47 crore in Q1 FY26.
EBITDA stood at Rs 27.11 crore, a jump of 149% YoY from Rs 10.90 crore in Q2 FY25 and 0.6% higher than Rs 26.94 crore in Q1 FY26. The EBITDA margin expanded to 11.0% from 5.2% in the year-ago quarter.
Total expenses increased 9% YoY to Rs 223.03 crore from Rs 204.44 crore, reflecting higher input and logistics costs. Employee benefit expenses were up 2% YoY at Rs 8.90 crore, while finance costs declined 36% to Rs 2.21 crore. Depreciation stood nearly flat at Rs 2 crore, and other expenses rose 25% to Rs 48.76 crore.
Tax expenses surged 145% YoY to Rs 5.61 crore, in line with higher profitability.
Rama Phosphates is a leading manufacturer of phosphatic fertilizers in India, specializing in Single Super Phosphate (SSP). The company has diversified manufacturing divisions, including fertilizers, chemicals, and soya edible oil. Its manufacturing units are located in Pune, Indore, Udaipur, and Nimbahera. The company produces a variety of fertilizers in both powder and granuler forms, as well as chemicals like Sulphuric Acid, Oleum, and micronutrients such as Magnesium Sulphate. Its oil division focuses on extracting soy oil and producing value-added products like Lecithin.
