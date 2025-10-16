Nifty tad above 24,450; auto shares gear up

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 454.79 points or 0.55% to 83,060.22. The Nifty 50 index rose 129.40 points or 0.51% to 25,453.85.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.28% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.52%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,405 shares rose and 1,270 shares fell. A total of 198 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Rubicon Research were currently trading at Rs 599.70 at 10:05 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 23.65% as compared with the issue price of Rs 485.
The stock was listed at Rs 620.10, exhibiting a premium of 27.86% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 620.10 and a low of 599.60. On the BSE, over 6.31 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Shares of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company were currently trading at Rs 290.25 at 10:05 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 9.12% as compared with the issue price of Rs 266.
The stock was listed at Rs 280.25, exhibiting a premium of 5.36% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 292 and a low of 280.25. On the BSE, over 13.24 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index rose 1.38% to 27,076.50. The index rose 1.63% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Sona BLW Precision Forgings (up 3.37%), Bharat Forge (up 2.85%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 2.58%), Uno Minda (up 2.43%), Exide Industries (up 1.83%), Tata Motors (up 1.73%), Eicher Motors (up 1.66%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.58%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.41%) and Tube Investments of India (up 1.32%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Oberoi Realty rallied 4.40% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 29% to Rs 760.26 crore on a 34.8% increase in net sales to Rs 1,779.04 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.
KEC International advanced 0.37%. The company announced that it had secured a new order of Rs 1,038 crore for the design, supply, and installation of a 380 kV GIS substation in Saudi Arabia.
