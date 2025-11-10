Rama Vision standalone net profit rises 136.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.15% to Rs 40.57 crore

Net profit of Rama Vision rose 136.23% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 45.15% to Rs 40.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.40.5727.957.396.652.581.402.130.971.630.69

