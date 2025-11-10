Godavari Biorefineries unveils innovative process of CO2-TO-DME

Godavari Biorefineries (GBL) announced the launch of a groundbreaking pilot project that transforms greenhouse gases into a sustainable, clean fuel. This revolutionary technology converts industrial CO2 emissions directly into Dimethyl Ether (DME) a low-emission, eco-friendly energy carrier. Dimethyl ether (DME) is a clean-burning fuel that can effectively replace conventional energy sources such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and diesel, contributing to reduced emissions, improved environmental performance and decarbonisation.

In addition to its role as a fuel, DME serves as a versatile chemical feedstock, supporting a wide range of industrial applications and chemical synthesis processes.

The company has partnered with the renowned Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai (ICT) to develop this innovative process, which addresses the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gases and create value from waste.