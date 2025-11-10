Godavari Biorefineries unveils innovative process of CO2-TO-DME

Godavari Biorefineries (GBL) announced the launch of a groundbreaking pilot project that transforms greenhouse gases into a sustainable, clean fuel. This revolutionary technology converts industrial CO2 emissions directly into Dimethyl Ether (DME) a low-emission, eco-friendly energy carrier. Dimethyl ether (DME) is a clean-burning fuel that can effectively replace conventional energy sources such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and diesel, contributing to reduced emissions, improved environmental performance and decarbonisation.
In addition to its role as a fuel, DME serves as a versatile chemical feedstock, supporting a wide range of industrial applications and chemical synthesis processes.
The company has partnered with the renowned Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai (ICT) to develop this innovative process, which addresses the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gases and create value from waste.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app