Rishi Techtex standalone net profit rises 71.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 4:32 PM IST
Sales rise 26.25% to Rs 39.25 crore

Net profit of Rishi Techtex rose 71.70% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.25% to Rs 39.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales39.2531.09 26 OPM %6.687.04 -PBDT2.161.59 36 PBT1.390.90 54 NP0.910.53 72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

