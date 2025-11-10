Rishi Techtex standalone net profit rises 71.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.25% to Rs 39.25 crore

Net profit of Rishi Techtex rose 71.70% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.25% to Rs 39.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.39.2531.096.687.042.161.591.390.900.910.53

