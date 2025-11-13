Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Nazara Technologies Ltd, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd, Pearl Global Industries Ltd and CARE Ratings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 November 2025.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd spiked 8.79% to Rs 586.05 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49106 shares in the past one month.

Nazara Technologies Ltd soared 8.12% to Rs 277.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79982 shares in the past one month. Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd surged 7.54% to Rs 5008.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1478 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 215 shares in the past one month. Pearl Global Industries Ltd added 7.43% to Rs 1815.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18745 shares in the past one month.