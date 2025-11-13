Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Nazara Technologies Ltd, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd, Pearl Global Industries Ltd and CARE Ratings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 November 2025.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd spiked 8.79% to Rs 586.05 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49106 shares in the past one month.

Nazara Technologies Ltd soared 8.12% to Rs 277.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79982 shares in the past one month.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd surged 7.54% to Rs 5008.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1478 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 215 shares in the past one month.

Pearl Global Industries Ltd added 7.43% to Rs 1815.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18745 shares in the past one month.

CARE Ratings Ltd exploded 6.87% to Rs 1625. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10458 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1274 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

