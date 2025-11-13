Cupid gains after Q2 PAT skyrockets 140% YoY to Rs 24 cr

Cupid added 2.81% to Rs 287.55 after the company reported 140.47% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.12 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 10.03 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 103.22% YoY to Rs 84.44 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 32.18 crore in Q2 FY26, up 126.61% from Rs 14.20 crore reported in the same period year ago.

EBITDA for Q2 FY26 soared 176% to Rs 28.41 crore, compared to Rs 10.28 crore in Q2 FY25. The EBITDA margin for Q2 FY26 stood at 34%, compared to 25% in the same quarter year ago.

In the Indian FMCG space, momentum is building as the company reports strong uptake across key categories such as condoms, deodorants, fragrances, pregnancy-detection kits, hair-removal sprays, almond-hair-oil and petroleum-jelly. The brand is gearing up to debut new facewash and talcum powder offerings, signalling an intent to deepen coverage. Wider retail reach spanning modern trade, general trade and e-commerce combined with improved shelf execution is driving repeat purchase behaviour and higher market penetration. Continued investments in brand-building and activation are underpinning category awareness and more favourable unit economics, positioning the portfolio for sustained growth. The companys B2B exports business is gaining strong traction, with strengthened customer relationships translating into larger allocations and robust order inflows across priority markets. Leveraging certification advantages and a consistent track record of quality, the business is achieving higher win rates in tenders and securing long-term supply programs, underlining its competitive positioning and growth momentum.

Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, chairman and MD, said, Q2 FY26 is a milestone for Cupid the strongest quarter in our history and, more importantly, a proof-point that our strategy is working across India FMCG, B2B exports, and Diagnostics. What excites me is the quality of growth: brand acceptance in India, deeper relationships and large allocations in exports and certification tailwinds that expand our addressable markets. With capacity expansion and smarter procurement, we are removing execution bottlenecks and building a durable growth engine. We remain on track for our Rs 335 Cr topline in FY26 and will reassess guidance during H2 in light of the constructive developments across our portfolio.