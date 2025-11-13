Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound looks tentative as UK unemployment rate hits highest since pandemic

Pound looks tentative as UK unemployment rate hits highest since pandemic

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
The British Pound is struggling on worries about Uk labour market. GBP/USD fell under 1.3100 after the UK's ONS reported payrolled employment dropped 32k in October, making for the biggest fall since November 2020. Unemployment also jumped to 5% in September from 4.8%, the highest level since the pandemic. GBP/USD has leveled out today and is hovering above 1.3100 mark but looks tentative and currently trades at 1.3118, down marginally on the day. GBP/INR currently quotes at 116.47, up 0.04% on the day.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

