Pound looks tentative as UK unemployment rate hits highest since pandemic

The British Pound is struggling on worries about Uk labour market. GBP/USD fell under 1.3100 after the UK's ONS reported payrolled employment dropped 32k in October, making for the biggest fall since November 2020. Unemployment also jumped to 5% in September from 4.8%, the highest level since the pandemic. GBP/USD has leveled out today and is hovering above 1.3100 mark but looks tentative and currently trades at 1.3118, down marginally on the day. GBP/INR currently quotes at 116.47, up 0.04% on the day.

