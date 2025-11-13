Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kay Power & Paper standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Kay Power & Paper standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
Sales decline 13.30% to Rs 7.63 crore

Net profit of Kay Power & Paper declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.30% to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7.638.80 -13 OPM %5.11-2.39 -PBDT0.390.42 -7 PBT0.020.03 -33 NP0.020.03 -33

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

