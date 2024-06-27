Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramky Infrastructure secures work orders worth Rs 131.19 cr

Ramky Infrastructure secures work orders worth Rs 131.19 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
From PowerGrid Energy Services

Ramky Infrastructure has received notification of award from PowerGrid Energy Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Grid Corporation of India for supply of plant contract (Contract Part I) and supply of installation services contract (Contract Part II) for Loss Reduction work under Results-linked, Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in Leh District under Implementation of Distribution of Infrastructure works of Ladakh Power Development Department (LPDD) under RDSS in the Districts of Leh & Kargil of UT of Ladakh. The aggregate value of the contracts is Rs 131.19 crore.

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 1:58 PM IST

