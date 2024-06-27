Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab & Sind Bank drops for fifth straight session

Punjab &amp; Sind Bank drops for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 58.74, down 1.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 81.03% in last one year as compared to a 26.38% rally in NIFTY and a 81.24% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 58.74, down 1.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 23977.8. The Sensex is at 79080.79, up 0.52%.Punjab & Sind Bank has eased around 4.41% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has eased around 0.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7368.85, down 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.41 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The PE of the stock is 67.59 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Punjab &amp; Sind Bank spurts 3.66%, up for five straight sessions

Punjab &amp; Sind Bank soars 2.29%, gains for fifth straight session

Punjab &amp; Sind Bank eases for fifth straight session

Indices trade with moderate gains; PSU bank stocks rally for 6th day

Sensex gallops 2,138 pts; PSU bank shares in demand

Sensex up 264 pts; European mkt opens higher

Indian Overseas Bank down for fifth straight session

Central Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story