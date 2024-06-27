Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UCO Bank eases for fifth straight session

UCO Bank eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 54.23, down 1.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 81.03% in last one year as compared to a 26.38% rally in NIFTY and a 81.24% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 54.23, down 1.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 23977.8. The Sensex is at 79080.79, up 0.52%.UCO Bank has eased around 6.74% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has eased around 0.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7368.85, down 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 195.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.88 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

