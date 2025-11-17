Rampur Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 360.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 184.57% to Rs 13.09 crore

Net profit of Rampur Fertilizers rose 360.00% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 184.57% to Rs 13.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13.094.6016.503.912.260.402.060.172.070.45

