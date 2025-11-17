Srestha Finvest reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.78 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 65.36% to Rs 1.24 crore

Net Loss of Srestha Finvest reported to Rs 10.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 14.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 65.36% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.243.58-897.58-416.76-10.63-15.61-10.78-15.80-10.78-14.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News