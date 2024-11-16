Ramsons Projects standalone net profit rises 650.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 172.73% to Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of Ramsons Projects rose 650.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 172.73% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.300.11 173 OPM %70.0036.36 -PBDT0.210.02 950 PBT0.210.02 950 NP0.150.02 650
