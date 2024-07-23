Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rane Engine Valve standalone net profit rises 37.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Sales decline 0.64% to Rs 137.12 crore

Net profit of Rane Engine Valve rose 37.36% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.64% to Rs 137.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 138.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales137.12138.01 -1 OPM %4.947.69 -PBDT8.098.34 -3 PBT3.243.65 -11 NP2.391.74 37

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

