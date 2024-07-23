Rane Engine Valve standalone net profit rises 37.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.64% to Rs 137.12 crore

Net profit of Rane Engine Valve rose 37.36% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.64% to Rs 137.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 138.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.137.12138.014.947.698.098.343.243.652.391.74

