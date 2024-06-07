Rapid Investments standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 460.00% to Rs 0.56 crore

Net profit of Rapid Investments rose 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 460.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 566.67% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 522.58% to Rs 1.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

0.560.101.930.3135.7120.0026.4200.080.060.250.050.080.060.250.050.080.040.200.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News