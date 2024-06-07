Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rapid Investments standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Rapid Investments standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 460.00% to Rs 0.56 crore

Net profit of Rapid Investments rose 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 460.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 566.67% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 522.58% to Rs 1.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.560.10 460 1.930.31 523 OPM %35.7120.00 -26.420 - PBDT0.080.06 33 0.250.05 400 PBT0.080.06 33 0.250.05 400 NP0.080.04 100 0.200.03 567

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

