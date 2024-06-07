Zen Tech delivers Anti-Drone System with Hard-Kill to Army Air Defence College

Zen Technologies announced the successful delivery of its innovative Zen Anti]Drone System with Hard]Kill (Zen ADS HK) to the Army Air Defence College in Gopalpur, Odisha. This marks a significant milestone in bolstering India's defence capabilities against drone threats.

Building upon its proven soft kill anti]drone systems deployed by the Indian Air Force, Zen ADS HK offers a new layer of protection. This advanced system integrates seamlessly with existing legacy defence infrastructure, featuring a state]of]the]art Electro]Optical Tracking System (EOTS) designed and developed in]house by Zen. The EOTS combines a day camera, thermal camera, and a Laser Range Finder (LRF) for effective all]weather auto]tracking.

