Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zen Tech delivers Anti-Drone System with Hard-Kill to Army Air Defence College

Zen Tech delivers Anti-Drone System with Hard-Kill to Army Air Defence College

Image
Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zen Technologies announced the successful delivery of its innovative Zen Anti]Drone System with Hard]Kill (Zen ADS HK) to the Army Air Defence College in Gopalpur, Odisha. This marks a significant milestone in bolstering India's defence capabilities against drone threats.

Building upon its proven soft kill anti]drone systems deployed by the Indian Air Force, Zen ADS HK offers a new layer of protection. This advanced system integrates seamlessly with existing legacy defence infrastructure, featuring a state]of]the]art Electro]Optical Tracking System (EOTS) designed and developed in]house by Zen. The EOTS combines a day camera, thermal camera, and a Laser Range Finder (LRF) for effective all]weather auto]tracking.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Zen Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Zen Tech bags Rs 93-cr order from Defence Ministry

Zen Technologies to acquire majority stake in AiTuring Technologies

Zen Tech to acquire majority stake in AiTuring Technologies

HAL inks pact with Defence Ministry for Rs 2,890-cr

Stock alert: ZEEL, Wipro, ICICI Bank, PB Fintech, Hero MotoCorp

Muthoot Microfin inks co-lending pact with SBI

Board of K.P. Energy approves proposal for listing of shares on NSE

TVS Supply Chain Solutions allots 18,670 equity shares under ESOP

Alkem Laboratories to invest Rs 30 cr in HaystackAnalytics

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 8:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story