Stock alert: ZEEL, Wipro, ICICI Bank, PB Fintech, Hero MotoCorp

Securities in F&O ban: Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

Wipro has been awarded a $500 million deal by a leading US communication service. The contract is for five years.

ICICI Bank: SEBI has issued an administrative warning to the bank regarding the outreach by bank employees to influence votes for delisting equity shares of ICICI Securities.

PB Fintech: SEBI issues show cause notice to CEO Yashish Dahiya and it sent a notice over the investment of $2 million by the Dubai unit for a 26.7% stake in YKNP Marketing Management. The company is seeking legal advice on the SEBI notice.

Hero MotoCorp picked up an additional 2.2% stake in the Bengaluru-based electric mobility startup Ather Energy for Rs 125 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam received a letter of acceptance from NTPC for a project worth Rs 495 crore.

Hindustan Unilever appointed Arun Neelakantan as Executive Director, effective July 1st.

Mastek introduced the icxPro platform with NVIDIA AI. icxPro is a cloud-native platform designed for building scalable AI apps.

Bajaj Finserv: The board of Bajaj Housing Finance has approved an IPO of Rs 4,000 crore.

Tata Steel: NCLT approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Bhubaneshwar Power with the company.

Alkem Laboratories will make an investment of Rs 30 crore in compulsorily convertible preference shares of HaystackAnalytics.

Rites has received an order from Tata Steel for Loco Hiring, along with operation and maintenence.

Tata Chemicals: The UK Court orders Tata Chemicals Europe to pay a GBP 1.1 million fine. The order relates to a safety incident that occurred in 2016.

Dixon Technologies signed a term sheet with HKC Corp. for a prospective joint venture.

Muthoot Microfin entered into a co-lending agreement with SBI to empower women entrepreneurs.

Welspun Enterprises: IOCL shall pay Rs 23.7 crore to the company towards the full and final settlement of claims relating to the Panipat Naphtha Cracker Project. The company filed a suit before the Delhi High Court against IOCL in 2018.

