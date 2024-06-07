Muthoot Microfin enters into co-lending partnership with State Bank of India

Muthoot Microfin announced a strategic co-lending partnership with the State Bank of India (SBI). With this collaboration, Muthoot Microfin aims to extend its financial services to women entrepreneurs in rural and semi-urban regions across India.

Under this agreement, Muthoot Microfin and SBI will co-lend to members of Joint Liability Groups (JLGs) who are engaged in agricultural and allied activities as well as other income-generating enterprises. The loan amounts will range from a minimum of Rs 10,000 to a maximum of Rs 3,00,000, providing a substantial boost to women entrepreneurs from rural regions

