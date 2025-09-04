RateGain deploys Rev-AI, its dynamic pricing platform for Payless Costa Ric

RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) announced the successful deployment of Rev-AI, its AI-driven demand forecasting and dynamic pricing platform for car rentals, by Payless Costa Rica.

A Payless franchise since 2015, Payless Costa Rica has grown from 40 cars in 2003 to a fleet of over 500 vehicles today. With booking volumes increasingly driven by brokers (OTAs) and competition intensifying after post-pandemic fleet expansions, the operator required a more agile and automated approach to pricing.

By adopting Rev-AI by RateGain, Payless Costa Rica transformed its revenue management operations, automating daily rate updates, gaining forward-looking demand visibility, and applying location based pricing to improve fleet allocation.