Japanese markets rally, Nikkei jumps 1.53%

Japanese markets rallied as the country's top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa left for the U.S. for ministerial talks, helping lift shares of exporters tied to U.S. demand.

Additionally, a closely watched auction of 30-year Japanese government bonds passed smoothly, helping soothe investor nerves after a global debt market turmoil.

The Nikkei average jumped 1.53 percent to 42,580.27 while the broader Topix index settled 1.03 percent higher at 3,080.17. Tech shares followed their U.S. peers higher, with Advantest surging 4.7 percent and SoftBank climbing 6.5 percent.

