Campus Activewear acquires property in Uttarakhand for Rs 75 cr to expand manufacturing capacity

Campus Activewear announced that it has acquired Land and Building from Nainipanel Industries for a total cash consideration of Rs 74.75 crore.

The acquisition is aimed at expanding the companys existing manufacturing capacity for semi-finished goods such as soles and uppers, as well as the assembly of footwear.

According to the companys exchange filing, the land is located at Plot Nos. 9, 10, 11A, 35, 36, and 37A in Sector-05 of the IIE SIIDCUL Industrial Area, Pantnagar. The land, measuring approximately 47,000 square metres, lies within the revenue village of Kalyanpur, Tehsil Rudrapur, District Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand.

The transaction was formalised through the execution of a transfer deed on 2 September 2025. No regulatory approvals are required for the acquisition, apart from transfer permission from SIIDCUL.

Campus Activewear clarified that the transaction involves only the acquisition of land and building, with no shareholding or stake in Nainipanel Industries being acquired. Additionally, the company confirmed that the deal does not fall under the purview of related party transactions. Campus Activewear is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of footwear and accessories through its retail and wholesale network. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 28.66 crore in Q1 FY26, a significant increase from Rs 1.98 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations surged 149.6% year-on-year to Rs 337.71 crore in FY26.