RateGain launches Agentic ARI within its UNO Channel Manager

Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
RateGain Travel Technologies announced the launch of Agentic ARI, an AI-driven intelligence capability embedded within its UNO CRS. With Agentic ARI, UNO becomes the industry's first channel manager built on intelligent ARI logic designed to protect revenue in the most time-sensitive booking windows. It delivers higher revenue, greater operational reliability, and faster market agility.

Agentic ARI redefines connectivity by transforming traditional ARI distribution into an intelligent, decision-led framework, marking a significant innovation in the connectivity landscape and setting a new benchmark for how hotels distribute rates and availability.

Now live within UNO Channel Manager, Agentic ARI prioritizes updates by days to check-in and booking window, using strict FIFO within each priority band. This keeps near-term rates and availability accurate across OTAs without data loss or sequencing breaks. For hotels, rate changes accelerate, competitive adjustments, inventory recovery after cancellations, and close-outs to prevent overselling. For demand partners, it delivers cleaner, prioritized updates with up to a 30-40% reduction in ARI traffic, fewer mismatches, and more reliable bookings.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

