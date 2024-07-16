RateGain partners with Hahnair, Germany

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
RateGain Travel Technologies announced a partnership between its airline pricing solution, AirGain, and Hahnair, a renowned German airline known for its comprehensive ticketing solutions and distribution services. This collaboration is set to power Hahnair's airline distribution landscape by integrating AirGain's cutting-edge pricing intelligence technology with 100 Hahnair partners using the products H1-Air and X1-Air.

Hahnair, with 25 years of experience in the commercial aviation industry, offers indirect distribution services to over 350 partner airlines, enabling access to more than 100,000 travel agencies across 190 markets worldwide.

By leveraging AirGain's innovative technology, Hahnair aims to optimize revenue streams. AirGain's solution provides Hahnair with the ability to monitor dynamic pricing trends, set up customized alerts, and receive detailed reports, thereby facilitating informed decision-making and strategic positioning in the competitive aviation market.

This alliance underscores AirGain's and Hahnair's commitment to innovation and excellence within the airline industry. By combining Hahnair's distribution prowess with AirGain's technological capabilities, Hahnair's H1-Air and X1-Air partner airlines benefit from optimized revenue as well as, preferred access to corporate travel agencies, online travel agencies, and consolidators worldwide.

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

