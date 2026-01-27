RateGain partners with US based economy lodging brand Red Roof

Deploys its recently acquired Sojern's AI Concierge solution across Red Roof to enhance customer engagement

RateGain Travel Technologies announced the deployment of Sojern's AI Concierge solution across Red Roof, a leading economy lodging brand in U.S.A. Sojern, RateGain's recently acquired AI powered marketing platform built for hospitality, will help Red Roof enhance guest engagement, streamline operations, and strengthen commercial performance across the portfolio.

Sojern's AI Concierge enhances every stage of the guest journey by automating routine interactions, from service requests and amenity questions to in-stay issue reporting, reducing front desk workload while ensuring guests receive fast, personalized responses at scale.

This rollout builds on a strategic relationship between Red Roof and Sojern that began in 2024 with the adoption of Reputation Manager, part of Sojern's Guest Experience Platform. Leveraged across more than 700 properties, Reputation Manager enables real-time guest feedback monitoring and response during and after the stay, giving Red Roof team members greater visibility into guest sentiment and the ability to resolve issues before they impact reviews. During Q4 2025, Red Roof recorded a 6.64% improvement in internal quality metrics and a 3.14% increase in social scores, demonstrating measurable gains in guest experience and brand perception.