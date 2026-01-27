AXISCADES forges strategic partnership with OGMA - Indtria Aerontica de Portugal

To provide maintenance and support for Embraer and other manufacturers' aircraft fleets in India

AXISCADES Technologies has announced a strategic partnership with OGMA - Indtria Aerontica de Portugal, a subsidiary of Embraer, for Aerospace Manufacturing, Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO), airframe engineering, and certification services for both commercial and military platforms.

Aligned with its strategy to move up the aerospace value chain by focusing on high-value, long-term service activities, AXISCADES has signed a strategic agreement with OGMA to provide maintenance and support for Embraer and other manufacturers' aircraft fleets in India. The Embraer fleet in India includes prestigious VVIP and VIP aircraft, AEW&C platforms, and various commercial aircraft.

The partnership merges AXISCADES' deep expertise in aircraft design, conversion, avionics, radar, electronic warfare, and drone technologies with OGMA's century of proven capabilities in airframe and engine MRO. Joint Market Focus: The companies will explore business opportunities in India, the UAE, and the MENA region. OEM Network: The alliance leverages OGMA's established relationships with major OEMs such as Embraer, Airbus Defence, Rolls-Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and others. AXISCADES is currently establishing one of India's largest integrated Aerospace and Defence manufacturing and MRO hubs near the Bengaluru International Airport. This state-of-the-art facility will feature Dedicated hangars, speed shops, Engine shops, Welding Center of Excellence, Strategic Electronics Manufacturing, System Integration, and Certification Testing.