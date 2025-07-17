RateGain successfully deploys Rev-AI for Green Motion South Africa

RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) announced the significant success of Green Motion South Africa with Rev-AI, its AI-powered demand forecasting and dynamic pricing platform.

A key player in South Africas car rental market, Green Motion South Africa has built its reputation on sustainability and service excellence. However, managing pricing across a growing leet in a volatile post pandemic landscape presented new challenges. By adopting Rev-AI by RateGain, Green Motion South Africa overcame key operational hurdles, introducing intelligent automation to streamline pricing, centralize insights, and enhance revenue performance during peak demand periods.

Key outcomes include:

- 51.8% Revenue Growth: Leveraging Rev-AIs demand-responsive pricing during the OctVDec 2024 peak season delivered a 51.8% uplift in revenue. h