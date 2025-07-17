Sterlite Technologies commissions its first green hydrogen facility for optical fibre

Sterlite Technologies (STL) has achieved a major milestone in sustainable manufacturing by collaborating with Hygenco for Maharashtra's first green hydrogen and green oxygen production facility for optical fibre. The green hydrogen project, centred in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, will supply green hydrogen and oxygen to STL's glass preform facility.

This green hydrogen facility will enable STL to become one of the world's first optical fibre manufacturers to deploy 100% green hydrogen in its production processes and support its goal to achieve Net Zero by 2030. Hygenco will build, own and operate the facility, ensuring a reliable and commercially viable supply for 20 years.