Sterlite Technologies commissions its first green hydrogen facility for optical fibre

Image
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Sterlite Technologies (STL) has achieved a major milestone in sustainable manufacturing by collaborating with Hygenco for Maharashtra's first green hydrogen and green oxygen production facility for optical fibre. The green hydrogen project, centred in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, will supply green hydrogen and oxygen to STL's glass preform facility.

This green hydrogen facility will enable STL to become one of the world's first optical fibre manufacturers to deploy 100% green hydrogen in its production processes and support its goal to achieve Net Zero by 2030. Hygenco will build, own and operate the facility, ensuring a reliable and commercially viable supply for 20 years.

STL's semiconductor-grade Glass Preform manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar is Industry 4.0-enabled plant. It focuses on producing Glass Preforms, essential for creating high-quality optical fibres. Hydrogen and oxygen play a vital role in the optical fibre manufacturing process, serving as fuel in blast furnaces to convert silica particles into glass. Through a strategic Green Hydrogen collaboration with Hygenco, STL aims to reduce carbon emissions by ~30% annually. The plant now features advanced autonomous energy management systems, real-time monitoring, and automated control technologies, enhancing safety and operational efficiency.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

