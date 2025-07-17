Navkar Corporation gains on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 2 crore in Q1

Navkar Corporation jumped 7.75% to Rs 123.05 after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 2.45 crore in Q1 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 13.07 crore posted in Q1 FY25.However, revenue from operations advanced 17.44% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 138.14 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
The company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 3.80 crore during the quarter, reversing a pre-tax loss of Rs 19.68 crore in Q1 FY25.
Total expenses rose 1.14% to Rs 135.23 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 133.71 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 12.14 crore (up 8.88% YoY) and finance costs stood at Rs 3.87 crore (up 28.47% YoY) during the quarter under review.
Navkar Corporation provides cargo transit services across Container Freight Stations, Private Freight Terminals, Inland Container Depots and Multimodal Logistics Parks.
