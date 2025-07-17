Zaggle Prepaid gains on inking pact with Tyger Capital

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 1.50% to Rs 426.70 after the company said it entered into an agreement with Tyger Capital.

Under this agreement, Zaggle will offer its Zaggle Zoyer Platform along with utility bill payment services. This will be completed within 24 months according to the terms of the original agreement.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment. It is one of the largest numbers of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with its banking partners. Additionally, the company has a diversified portfolio of software as a service (SaaS) products, including tax and payroll software, and a wide touchpoint reach.