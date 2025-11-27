Indian Hume Pipe gains on selling Hyderabad land for Rs 174 crore

Indian Hume Pipe Company rose 1.45% to Rs 401.75 after the firm announced the sale of a key land parcel in Hyderabad.The company has signed an agreement with Ashoka Builders India for the sale of its freehold land at Azamabad Industrial Area.
The plot measures about 18,311.57 square yards, or 15,310.80 square metres. The total transaction value stands at Rs 173.96 crore. The company confirmed that it has already received an advance payment of Rs 100 crore from the buyer.
The land was earlier leasehold and was converted to freehold through a deed of sale and conveyance. Indian Hume Pipe said it will provide further updates once the sale deed is formally registered.
Indian Hume Pipe Company manufactures and installs a wide range of pipelines used in drinking water, irrigation, sanitation and sewerage projects. It also executes turnkey water supply systems, handling everything from intake wells to treatment plants and pumping stations. For decades, it has delivered end-to-end water infrastructure across towns and villages in India.
On a standalone basis, net profit of Indian Hume Pipe Company surged 161.61% to Rs 34.69 crore while net sales rose 2.94% to Rs 364.78 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app