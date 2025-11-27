Indian Hume Pipe gains on selling Hyderabad land for Rs 174 crore

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Indian Hume Pipe Company rose 1.45% to Rs 401.75 after the firm announced the sale of a key land parcel in Hyderabad.

The company has signed an agreement with Ashoka Builders India for the sale of its freehold land at Azamabad Industrial Area.

The plot measures about 18,311.57 square yards, or 15,310.80 square metres. The total transaction value stands at Rs 173.96 crore. The company confirmed that it has already received an advance payment of Rs 100 crore from the buyer.

The land was earlier leasehold and was converted to freehold through a deed of sale and conveyance. Indian Hume Pipe said it will provide further updates once the sale deed is formally registered.