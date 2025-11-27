J&K Bank gains after board clears Rs 1,250-cr fundraising plan

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Jammu & Kashmir Bank (J&K) advanced 1.08% to Rs 107.65 after the bank's board has approved raising Rs 1,250 crore through mix of equity and bond issuances.

The bank will raise up to Rs 750 crore in one or more tranches through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), subject to shareholder approval and applicable regulatory clearances.

Additionally, the board has approved raising up to Rs 500 crore via non-convertible, redeemable, unsecured, Basel III-compliant Tier II debentures on a private placement basis, pending requisite regulatory approvals.

J&K Bank offers banking services under the three major divisions as support services, depository services, and third-party services.