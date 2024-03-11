Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 2739.8, down 3.7% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 26.97% in last one year as compared to a 30.56% rally in NIFTY and a 48.49% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2739.8, down 3.7% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 22397.5. The Sensex is at 73785.71, down 0.45%.Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has lost around 8.46% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8371.3, down 0.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45798 shares today, compared to the daily average of 73084 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.33 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

