RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Akzo Nobel India Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Anant Raj Ltd and Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 October 2024.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd spiked 11.21% to Rs 73.49 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Akzo Nobel India Ltd soared 9.80% to Rs 4175. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6077 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1625 shares in the past one month.

Cipla Ltd surged 9.75% to Rs 1555.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41123 shares in the past one month.

Anant Raj Ltd advanced 8.10% to Rs 748.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83674 shares in the past one month.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd jumped 8.03% to Rs 1601.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43626 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6829 shares in the past one month.

