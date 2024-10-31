Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Reserve money gains 1.59% on weekly basis

Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up by 0.50% on the week to stand at Rs 35.34 lakh crore as on October 25, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained by 1.59% on the week to Rs 47.38 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 7% on a year ago basis compared to 2.9% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation gained 0.7% so far while the reserve money has increased by 2.3%.

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 11:46 AM IST

