RattanIndia Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 81.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 17.05% to Rs 1294.30 crore

Net Loss of RattanIndia Enterprises reported to Rs 81.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 137.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.05% to Rs 1294.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1105.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 426.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 284.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.03% to Rs 5609.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4123.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1294.301105.77 17 5609.644123.79 36 OPM %-4.24-10.36 -0.91-5.54 - PBDT-77.32-132.80 42 519.82-263.49 LP PBT-81.33-136.61 40 502.53-273.39 LP NP-81.29-137.80 41 426.15-284.61 LP

First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

