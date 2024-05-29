Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit rises 109.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit rises 109.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 20.21% to Rs 26748.18 crore

Net profit of Samvardhana Motherson International rose 109.77% to Rs 1371.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 653.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.21% to Rs 26748.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22251.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 81.61% to Rs 2716.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1495.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.57% to Rs 97779.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 77870.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales26748.1822251.91 20 97779.4177870.65 26 OPM %10.979.15 -9.508.03 - PBDT2644.301093.65 142 7900.545640.09 40 PBT1556.47253.95 513 4090.042504.25 63 NP1371.82653.96 110 2716.201495.59 82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd soars 1.25%, Gains for third straight session

Volumes soar at Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd counter

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd soars 0.85%, gains for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd spurts 4.19%, up for fifth straight session

Rajapalayam Mills consolidated net profit declines 71.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Ucal reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indian Card Clothing Company consolidated net profit rises 305.56% in the March 2024 quarter

POCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 298.32% in the March 2024 quarter

A R C Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story