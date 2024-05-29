Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit rises 109.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.21% to Rs 26748.18 croreNet profit of Samvardhana Motherson International rose 109.77% to Rs 1371.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 653.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.21% to Rs 26748.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22251.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 81.61% to Rs 2716.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1495.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.57% to Rs 97779.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 77870.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
