Ram Info consolidated net profit rises 16.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 21.20% to Rs 24.93 crore

Net profit of Ram Info rose 16.67% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.20% to Rs 24.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.43% to Rs 6.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.37% to Rs 82.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales24.9320.57 21 82.0980.98 1 OPM %4.73-0.29 -12.5110.99 - PBDT1.581.30 22 12.8911.35 14 PBT0.920.72 28 10.428.76 19 NP0.420.36 17 6.385.83 9

First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

