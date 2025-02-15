Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Raunaq International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 123.21% to Rs 3.75 crore

Net profit of Raunaq International reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 123.21% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.751.68 123 OPM %-2.13-30.36 -PBDT0.25-0.43 LP PBT0.24-0.46 LP NP0.23-0.42 LP

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

