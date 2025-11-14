Raunaq International standalone net profit rises 144.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 124.88% to Rs 9.58 crore

Net profit of Raunaq International rose 144.12% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 124.88% to Rs 9.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9.584.260.1011.270.930.370.920.360.830.34

