RBI board reviews global, domestic economy

Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
The central board of the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday reviewed the global and domestic economic scenario and outlook, including associated challenges. The Board also reviewed various areas of operations of the Reserve Bank of India including the functioning of Local Boards and activities of select Central Office Departments. The 610th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India was held under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das, it said in a statement.

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

