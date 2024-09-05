Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Linde India soars after pact with Tata Steel for acquiring gas supply assets

Linde India soars after pact with Tata Steel for acquiring gas supply assets

Image
Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 10:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Linde India jumped 4.19% to Rs 7504.25 after the company announced that it has entered into the plant sale agreement with Tata Steel for acquiring their industrial gas supply assets

The transaction would involve acquisition of two air separation units (ASUs), having a capacity of 1800 tonnes per day, that are currently placed at Tata Steels Kalinganagar phase-2 expansion project.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Linde India is a 75% subsidiary of The BOC Group Ltd, UK (wholly owned subsidiary of Linde AG and part of the Linde group), is one of the largest players in the domestic gases business. The Linde group is the world's leading supplier of industrial, process, and specialty gases, with operations across 100 countries.

The company had reported 13.83% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 113.69 crore despite a 9.40% fall in sales to Rs 653.23 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; RLL locked in 5% lower circuit after listing

Rupee rises 4 paise to 83.97 against US dollar during early trade

Meghna Infracon hits all-time high on launching new residential project

Raymond Lifestyle lists at Rs 3,020 on NSE; locked in 5% lower circuit

Natco Pharma shares hit all time high, extend gain for second day; details

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story