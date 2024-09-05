Linde India soars after pact with Tata Steel for acquiring gas supply assets

Linde India jumped 4.19% to Rs 7504.25 after the company announced that it has entered into the plant sale agreement with Tata Steel for acquiring their industrial gas supply assets

The transaction would involve acquisition of two air separation units (ASUs), having a capacity of 1800 tonnes per day, that are currently placed at Tata Steels Kalinganagar phase-2 expansion project.

Linde India is a 75% subsidiary of The BOC Group Ltd, UK (wholly owned subsidiary of Linde AG and part of the Linde group), is one of the largest players in the domestic gases business. The Linde group is the world's leading supplier of industrial, process, and specialty gases, with operations across 100 countries.