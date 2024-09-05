PNB Housing hits 52-week high as board OKs raising Rs 2,500-cr via NCDs

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
PNB Housing Finance advanced 2.12% to Rs 1,075.25 after the company informed that its board is scheduled to meet on 9 September to approve the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) up to Rs 2,500 crore.

The issue will be done on a private placement basis, in tranches over the next six months.

PNB Housing Finance is a deposit-accepting housing finance company, with second largest deposits outstanding within housing finance companies. The company provides housing loans to individuals for purchase, construction, repair, and upgrade of houses.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 24.6% to Rs 432.81 crore on 7.3% increase in total income to Rs 1,832.08 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The counter hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,109.90 in intraday session.

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

